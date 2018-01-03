Woman dies after falling ill behind wheel in Doncaster

A woman died after falling ill behind the wheel of her car while she was driving in Doncaster.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was driving along the A60 Doncaster Road, between Wadworth and Tickhill, when her silver Mercedes left the road and ended up in a field.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman, who has not yet been named, died after the incident.

Emergency services were alerted in the early hours of Thursday, December 28.

A police spokeswoman said no other vehicles were involved.

She added: "It is reported that a silver Mercedes was travelling along the A60 Doncaster Road in the direction of Tickhill. Around 400 metres away from Wadworth, the Mercedes is reported to have left the carriageway and come to a stop in a field. The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, sadly died.

"At this time, it is thought that the woman suffered a medical episode at the wheel."