Woman dies after collision in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 50-year-old woman died following a collision in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley last week.

At around 3.55pm on Wednesday August 8, it is reported that a white Honda Jazz was involved in a single vehicle collision, in which it is believed to have hit a lamppost on Burton Road, Monk Bretton.

The driver, a 68-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 50-year-old woman, were both taken to hospital.

Sadly, the 50-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries and died on Thursday August 9, and her family have since been notified.

The 68-year-old woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 702 of August 8 2018.