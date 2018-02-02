Woman denies murdering pensioner found dead in Doncaster on Boxing Day

Have your say

A woman has denied murdering a 72-year-old Doncaster man, who was found dead on Boxing Day.

Michael Eaton's body was discovered at a flat on Low Road in Balby on December 26 last year, at around 12.20pm.

Lindsey Fletcher today appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with his murder.

The 38-year-old, of St James’ Street, Hyde Park, Doncaster, denied murder and was remanded in custody to appear for trial on June 11.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Eaton died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.