Woman cut free from car following crash in Sheffield

A woman was cut free from a car following a collision in Sheffield last night.

The woman was travelling along Green Lane, Ecclesfield, in a Volkswagen Tiguan when it left the road and collided

Green Lane, Ecclesfield

with a tree in woodland.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 9pm.

The trapped woman, who was behind the wheel of the car, was taken to hospital for a check up but escaped without serious injuries.