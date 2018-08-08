Woman critically injured in Rotherham crash

Have your say

A woman was critically injured in a collision in Rotherham after she was struck by a car.

The 57-year-old was struck after she got out of her silver Audi A3, which she had parked in Pitt Street, Kimberworth, at 4.30pm yesterday.

She was hit by a black Renault Clio, which was travelling along Pitt Street towards Rotherham town centre.

A further collision involving the Clio and a stationary red Skoda Fabia then occurred.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and an investigation was launched.

The Clio driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on nearby Meadow Bank Road on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody this morning.

The occupants of the stationary Skoda, who were inside the vehicle at the time of the second collision, escaped unharmed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Witnesses are being sought to a collision reported yesterday afternoon in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham after a woman pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

"At around 4.30pm, it is reported that a black Renault Clio was travelling along Pitt Street, Kimberworth, in the direction of Rotherham town centre.

"It is reported that the Clio was involved in a collision with a woman who had got out of her car, a silver Audi A3, which was parked at the kerb on Pitt Street.

"It is believed that a further collision involving the Clio and a stationary red Skoda Fabia took place shortly afterwards.

"The pedestrian, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition."

Witnesses should call 101 and quote incident number 727 of August 8.