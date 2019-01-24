Woman climbed out of window to escape house blaze in Sheffield

Have your say

A woman climbed out of a window in her house to escape a blaze which started while she slept.

The woman, in her 60s, was asleep at her home on Viola Bank, Stocksbridge, when a blaze broke out in the early hours of last Sunday.

She discovered the fire at 12.55am and had to climb out of a window to escape.

Her smoke alarm alerted her to the flames.

It is believed that the blaze, which was around her front door, was started deliberately.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone with CCTV cameras in the area or motorists with dashcams who were driving through Stocksbridge between 12.50am and 1.30am on Sunday, January 20.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 55 of January 20.