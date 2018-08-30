Woman charged with murdering baby

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby in Leicestershire.

The body of the 32-week-old child was found in Hinckley on April 30 last year, Leicestershire Police said.

Hannah Cobley, 28, was charged with killing the baby on Thursday, the force added.

Cobley, of Broughton Road, Stoney Stanton, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

