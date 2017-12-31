Woman charged with murder of 72-year-old Doncaster man

Detectives investigating the murder of a 72-year Doncaster man have charged a woman in connection with his death.

Pensioner Michael Eaton was found dead at a flat on Low Road in Balby on Boxing Day at around 12.20pm.

Lindsey Fletcher, of St James’ Street, Hyde Park, Doncaster, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody where she will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court next week.

A forensic post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Eaton received multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The investigation continues and officers remain keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Eaton between lunchtime on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day and can help piece together his movements during this time.

"We are also still appealing for any information relating to items that may have been taken from Mr Eaton’s property, including blood-stained clothing and cleaning products, which may have been discarded in the Balby or surrounding area."

Anyone with any information on the murder investigation should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 321 of 26 December 2017.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.