Woman charged with impersonating girl who went missing in 1981

A woman will appear in court charged with impersonating someone who has not been seen since she vanished in 1981 when she was a toddler.

Katrice Lee disappeared on her second birthday while she was on a shopping trip with her family at a NAAFI store near the British Army base in Paderborn, Germany, where her father Richard was serving.

Mr Lee, from Hartlepool, said someone had been impersonating his daughter on social media and a woman will appear in court.

He Tweeted: "I unfortunately cannot say anymore, but will update you as and when.xx"

Merseyside Police said 40-year-old Heidi Robinson, from East Way, Moreton, Wirral, will appear before Wirral Magistrates charged with a malicious communications offence.

The force said: "Robinson will next appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Wednesday 1 May."

Mr Lee has been critical of the Royal Military Police's initial investigation into his daughter's disappearance.

Last year a section of a river bank was excavated as part of the renewed investigations, but nothing was found.

By Tom Wilkinson, Press Association