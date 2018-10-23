Woman charged with arson over Sheffield flat fire 

A woman has been charged with arson endangering life, following a Sheffield flat fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning.

The fire broke out at a flat block in St Wilfrid’s Place, Queens Road just after 2am on Sunday, October 21.

29-year-old Emma Saxon of Queens Road, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Magistrates yesterday , charged with arson endangering life in connection with the fire.

She has been remanded in custody, and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown on November 19.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent two engines to the blaze at 2.25am on October 21, and left around 25 minutes earlier.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the fire.