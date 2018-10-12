Woman charged over Sheffield accident in which boy, 7, suffered horrific burns

A woman has been charged after a seven-year-old boy suffered horrific burns when he was scalded by boiling water.

Emma Corker, aged 31, was charged with neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury after an incident at a property on Southey Green Road, in Southey Green, on Sunday, May 27.

Owen Atkin, aged seven, who sustained serious burns at a property on Southey Green Road in Sheffield.

She will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 8.

Owen Atkin, who lives with his dad, older brother and stepmother in Hoyland Common, Barnsley, was being looked after by others at the time of the accident, which left him so badly wounded there were fears he could be scarred for life.

He spent weeks on the burns unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital but thankfully made a full recovery.

After the incident, a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man from Rotherham were arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child, and an 18-year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Owen's wounds are healing well and his father says he is back to his old self.

They were all released on bail pending further enquiries.

In the weeks after his accident, a fundraising page set up for the family raised more than £5,000 and a charity offered them a free break away in the Lake District.

The massive Wednesday fan was also visited in hospital by former Owls star Lee Bullen.

In June, Owen’s dad, Paul Atkin, thanked the public for their generosity and said his son was getting back to his ‘normal self’.

“I'd like to thank everyone for the kindness they've shown us, which has meant so much,” he said.

"Being able to go away together when Owen's a bit better is so important because it will help us start to put this all behind us and get a bit of normality back in our lives."