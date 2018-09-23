Woman charged after slash attack on Sheffield street, as victim remains in a serious condition

A 23-year-old Sheffield woman has been charged after another woman was reportedly slashed in the neck.

Police were called to Kyle Crescent in Southey Green at around 12.50am yesterday morning following reports a woman had sustained slash wounds to her neck during an altercation outside a property.

Police on Kyle Crescent in Southey Green, Sheffield, where a woman was slashed in the neck

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, from Southey Green, was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Chloe Parker Thomson, of Kyle Crescent, has now been charged with section 18 wounding and has been remanded into custody.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who is leading the investigation, said: “I can reassure members of the public that we believe this to be a targeted attack and that we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident at this time.”