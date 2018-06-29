Woman arrested over murder of man in Barnsley

A woman is in police custody today over the murder of a man in Barnsley.

The 31-year-old was arrested last night after a man was found with suspected stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to a house in Braithwaite Street, Mapplewell, at 10.15pm and found a man 'critically ill'.

A force spokeswoman said: "A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital last night following an incident in the Mapplewell area of Barnsley.

"Emergency services were called to an address on Braithwaite Street at around 10.15pm, following reports a man was critically ill from suspected stab wounds.

"The man, 32, was taken to hospital but pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

"A post-mortem examination will take place later today to determine the cause of death."

She added: "A 31-year-old woman who was present at the address was arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody assisting with enquiries."