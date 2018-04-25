Woman arrested over discovery of 50 cannabis plants in police blitz in Sheffield

A woman has been arrested over the discovery of 50 cannabis plants during a police blitz in a Sheffield suburb.

The 41-year-old is being held on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply after officers searched a house in Fox Hill earlier today.

Officers are flooding the city suburb in a day of action aimed at tackling crime and issues of concern raised by local residents.

Drug dealers and crime gangs are among those being targeted today officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A range of organisations including Sheffield Council are also involved to tackle issues including anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Chris Lewis, who is co-ordinating the crime crackdown, said: "Our communities have been feeding back their concerns to police and this response is designed to blitz the issues that matter most. We are doing everything within our power to bring offenders to justice and equally importantly ensure people feel safe.

"The police presence will be immediately noticeable in Fox Hill, which will offer immediate reassurance, but we also want people to know that we are here to engage with them.

"Listening is an essential part of gathering the valuable information that underpins effective policing and we can’t piece together vital intelligence without the public’s help.

"If you’re concerned about what’s happening in your neighbourhood, you need to tell us about it by coming forward with evidence and information."

He added: "Today's operation is part of a rolling programme where we utilise all our resources on any given day to tackle issues in communities.

"We hope to make a significant impact in communities and this is an opportunity for communities to see that we are taking issues seriously.

"We want criminals to know that their activity will not be tolerated. We will identify them and we will be knocking at their door."