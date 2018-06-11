Woman arrested over attempted murder bailed by Doncaster detectives

A woman arrested over the attempted murder of a man in Doncaster has been bailed by detectives.

The 37-year-old was arrested and held in police custody following an incident on Nether Hall Road, Doncaster town centre, on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to a flat and found a man with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and is now serious but stable.

A police cordon was put in place around the flat while officers carried out enquiries at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 871 of June 9.