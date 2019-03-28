A woman has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the stabbing of a boy, aged 15, in Sheffield.

The 37-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following a knife attack in Raeburn Road, Herdings, on Monday night.

A woman has been arrested as part of a police investigation into a stabbing in Sheffield

CRIME: Extra police expected on Sheffield estate after reports of shooting



A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition this afternoon.

COURT: Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri pictured arriving at court alongside teammate Atdhe Nuhiu

Another 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail as enquires continue.

POLICE: Investigations into two stabbings in Sheffield on same night continue

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge who is leading the investigation, said: “The victim of this distressing incident was persuaded to leave his home by an individual who was known to him, a dispute then took place which resulted in him being stabbed.

"My team are working hard to understand what this dispute was about and why it escalated so quickly.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information that may help us to come forward and talk to us."



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 989 of March 25.