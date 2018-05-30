Woman arrested after shocking video emerges showing Doncaster town centre street brawl

A woman has been arrested after a shocking video emerged of a man being attacked in broad daylight in Doncaster town centre.

The footage was shared on social media and shows a man and a woman brawling in a rubbish-strewn alleyway.

The man is seen to fall to the ground and the woman can be seen carrying out a stamping action above him.

The pair can be heard screaming and swearing during the fracas which took place in Union Street near to the Corner Pin pub last Thursday at about 5.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers "responded to reports that a man had been assaulted."

They added: "The 62-year-old (man) sustained a head injury in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the investigation.

"She has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

"An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 622 of 24 May."