Woman arrested after Sheffield massage parlour boss is found stabbed to death in Barnsley

A woman has been arrested over the killing of a Sheffield massage parlour boss, who was found stabbed to death at her home in Barnsley.

Jill Hibberd's body was discovered at her home on Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell on May 31, with a post-mortem examination revealing she died from multiple stab wounds.

The 73-year-old ran the Fantasia massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe.

READ MORE: Student drug dealer who coordinated Sheffield-wide supply from bedroom is jailed

A 31-year-old woman from Wombwell was today arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has since been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murder, burglary and theft. He was also released under investigation.

READ MORE: World champion boxer backs fundraising campaign for Brendan Ingle statue in Sheffield

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, has been charged with murder and burglary. He remains in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court later this month.