Woman and girl taken to hospital after crash on Stocksbridge bypass in Sheffield this evening

A woman and a teenage girl were both taken to hospital following a crash on the A616 Stocksbridge bypass this evening.

A car and a horsebox collided on the road at around 5pm this afternoon.

Firefighters had to free a 14-year-old girl from the car, before she was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

A female passenger was also taken to hospital.

Police said neither of them are believed to have been seriously injured.

The road was closed for around two-and-a-half hours in both directions between the A6102 at Deepcar and the A629 at Wortley, before reopening just before 7.30pm.