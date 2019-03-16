Woman and child trapped after car lands on roof in Doncaster crash

A woman and a child had to be rescued from a car after it flipped onto its roof on a busy Doncaster road.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene of the crash on Adwick Lane in Toll Bar this morning, just before 9.20am.

Adwick Lane in Toll Bar, Doncaster (pic: Google)

South Yorkshire Police said the woman and child were both taken to hospital after being rescued from the vehicle.

A spokesman for the force said neither of them was believed to have sustained serious or life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash, he added.

One woman said three ambulances, two police cars, three fire engines, a paramedic responder and the air ambulance had all attended the scene.

She claimed there was a serious crash at the bend almost every week and called for something to be done to improve safety at the accident black spot.

