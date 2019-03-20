Woman admits starting fire at Sheffield flat block

A 30-year-old woman has been remanded into custody, after she admitted to starting a fire at a Sheffield flat block in the early hours of the morning.

Emma Saxon set the blaze at a flat block in St Wilfrid’s Place, London Road at around 2am October 21 last year.

Police were sent to the scene of the fire in St Wilfred's Place, Queens Road in the early hours of Octoner 22 last year

Saxon is believed to have been a resident at the flat block when she started the fire.

She was due to stand trial accused of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered at Sheffield Crown Court today, but entered a guilty plea instead.

Recorder Peter Makepeace adjourned sentence until May 8, to allow for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports.

“You have had the good sense to plead guilty today,” Recorder Makepeace told Saxon, of St Wilfrid’s Place, London Road.

He added: “The more the court knows about you the better. It can determine the correct sentence.”

Saxon was remanded into custody until the sentencing hearing.