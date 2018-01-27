Woman, 74, suffers serious injury after being hit by car in Sheffield

Have your say

A woman is in hospital with a serious injury after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Blackstock Road in Gleadless Valley at around 6.20pm on Friday, January 26.

Police said they received reports a red Kia Picanto was involved in the collision and witnesses are being urged to come forward.

The woman suffered a 'serious head injury' and was transported to the Northern General by ambulance.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 889 of January 26.