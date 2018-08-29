Woman, 72, suffers 'serious injuries' in Doncaster collision

A 72-year-old woman remains in hospital with serious injuries, after she was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a Doncaster road last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the woman was crossing the A19 High Street in Bentley, towards Doncaster, when she was hit by a blue Citreon Saxo at about 6.40pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 28).

READ MORE: VIDEO: Elderly female pedestrian flown to hospital by air ambulance after South Yorkshire road collision



They added: "The woman was taken to hospital, where she currently remains, with serious injuries. Her condition is described as stable.

READ MORE: Bear rescued from Japan to Doncaster has to be put to sleep



"A 26-year-old man driving the Saxo was not injured."

READ MORE: Dozens of homes in Doncaster have been empty for more than 10 years

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 744 of August 28, 2018.