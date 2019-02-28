Woman, 22, is ELEVENTH person arrested in Tom Bell Doncaster murder probe

A 22-year-old woman today became the eleventh person to be arrested by police investigating the murder of boxer Tom Bell in Doncster.

She was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in a murder, and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Boxer Tom Bell

Two of those arrested so far have been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Tom Bell was shot dead at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Balby on Thursday, January 17.

The 21-year-old was given emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

He died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use this online portal set up by police.