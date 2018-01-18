Wolf recaptured after escaping from wildlife sanctuary

Have your say

A wolf which escaped from an animal sanctuary has been captured after a major police search.

Schools were placed on lockdown after the animal named Torak escaped from on Thursday morning after strong winds damaged a fence in its enclosure at the UK Wolf Conservation Trust in Berkshire.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Good news. A wolf in West Berkshire which had escaped has been recaptured and unharmed."

It was captured after 1pm and is now on its way back to the sanctuary.

Teresa Palmer, 62, who founded the park, helped to encourage the 12-year-old animal into a trailer about eight miles away from the park.

She said: "The fact he went through a field of sheep on his way shows he would never be a threat to the public."

Pupils at local schools were told to stay inside during the drama.