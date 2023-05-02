Wolf Laundry’s Operations Director Featured in Influential Businesswoman Awards

Operations director at Wolf Laundry Emma Toas was named the most influential commercial laundry businesswoman in a prestige awards list.

Emma Toas

The Influential Businesswoman Awards aim to showcase the most outstanding and inspiring businesswomen from around the world and Emma’s award win is a true reflection of her hard work and driven determination.

Acquisition International’s independent judging panel asks that awardees demonstrate expertise within their given field, dedication to client service and satisfaction and above all an ongoing commitment to excellence and quality in a merit-driven approach that gives commendations based on nominees’ own contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma’s award demonstrates not only her own entrepreneurial spirit and influential leadership with over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing innovative and leading-edge strategies in her industry, but also that with which she gives to commercial laundry experts Wolf, based in Barnsley.

Fast-growing Wolf Laundry has more than 30 years’ experience within the laundry sector and provides bespoke commercial laundry equipment across the UK to heavy users including care homes, universities, and holiday parks.

Emma said: “I’m elated to be recognised in the Influential Businesswoman Awards and I’d like to thank Wolf Laundry for nominating me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the last year since joining the Wolf team I have worked to streamline operations ensuring that customers have a consistently positive experience from Wolf. During this time, I have managed the acquisition of another business, fully integrating both this and another previous acquisition into the Wolf business model.

“Commercial laundry is a typically male dominated industry however Wolf is lucky to have a number of very capable and talented women among the ranks. I’m incredibly excited about the future and playing a key role in Wolf’s continued growth.”

Dan Riley, Director at Wolf Laundry, said: "Huge congratulations are in order to Emma who has been recognised in the Influential Businesswoman Awards. Being able to recognise the achievements of female leaders in our business and in the industry is so important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that Emma continues to be a trailblazer and innovator for Wolf and a role model to others that may follow in her footsteps in our field.”