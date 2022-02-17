Wizz Air searches for hundreds of new cabin crew at four South Yorkshire recruitment days

Four recruitment events will be held in Doncaster in March and April for aspiring talent. Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online here.

As part of Wizz Air’s cabin crew recruitment drive, the airline will be hosting a series of events, which will take place at the Holiday Inn Doncaster in March and April, offering aspiring cabin crew the chance to learn more about Wizz Air and apply on the day for the airline’s cabin crew positions. For these sessions, candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9am, with an up-to-date CV, and be prepared for a full day of activities, including personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview.

Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced cabin crew, as well as those with no previous experience at all. Cabin crew members joining Wizz Air can expect a competitive salary at one of Europe’s fastest growing and greenest airlines, industry-leading training, a salary during the initial training period, free uniform, an unlimited number of employee tickets, free tickets and fantastic discounts for friends and family and a monthly roster schedule. Both cabin and flight crew will work in a friendly, supportive and multi-cultural environment, with access to a variety of exciting career progression opportunities at Wizz Air, which is currently present in over 50 countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of jobs are available

Wizz Air’s recruitment drive for cabin crew at Doncaster Sheffield Airport follows a period of continued expansion for the airline, including a new deal signed with the Airport last year which will see additional routes on sale for Summer 2022 to popular leisure destinations such as Fuerteventura, Larnaca, Faro, Mallorca, and Bourgas. Since the opening of its base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in October 2020, Wizz Air has offered an array of routes for its customers across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, and North Nottinghamshire, creating jobs, stimulating the economy, and bringing further connectivity to the region.

Wizz Air is also recruiting for new pilots, who will have the opportunity to operate the airline’s constantly growing fleet of young, modern, and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline welcomes applications from experienced captains and first officers, as well as those with no flying experience at all. Candidates who are interested can apply online here: https://careers.wizzair.com/go/Pilot-Jobs/5258601/

Marion Geoffroy, Wizz Air MD, said: “The past two years have been an exciting period of expansion for Wizz Air, and we are thrilled to be growing our cabin and flight crew team across the UK, as capacity and demand continue to ramp up ahead of the summer season. Regardless of experience, we are committed to offering our crews a clear career path and opportunities to develop, as well as roster patterns to allow for an improved work-life balance. We look forward to meeting aspiring cabin crew at our recruitment events, to learn more about the exciting opportunities we have on offer.”