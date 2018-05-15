Witnesses wanted to South Yorkshire motorway smash

Witnesses are wanted to a South Yorkshire motorway smash in which two men were seriously injured.

A silver Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with the barrier of the M18 link road at 3.10pm on Saturday, May 12 and ended up rolling.

CRIME: Man attacked with iron bars and belts in Sheffield street

The passenger in the van, a 27-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to hospital with the 40-year-old driver.

POLICE: Robbers with machetes steal cash and cigarettes from Sheffield shop

They have both since been discharged.

READ MORE: Bleach thrown over woman in Sheffield attack

South Yorkshire Police said the van was travelling towards the northbound M1 at Rotherham at the time of the collision.

The driver failed a breathalyser test.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 579 of May 12.