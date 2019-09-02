Witnesses wanted to Sheffield crash which left two casualties seriously injured
Witnesses are wanted to a crash in Sheffield which left two casualties seriously injured.
A silver BMW was travelling along Broadfield Road towards Queens Road when it is believed to have lost control and collided with an oncoming Kia Sportage at around 9pm on Thursday, August 29.
The collision occurred near to the junction with Markham Terrace and left both drivers with serious injuries.
They were both taken to hospital but their conditions are not deemed life threatening.
Witnesses including anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshrie Police on 101 and quote incident number 909 of August 29.