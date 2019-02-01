Witnesses wanted to serious collision in Rotherham

Have your say

Witnesses are wanted to a serious head-on collision in Rotherham, with a man and woman still in hospital one week on.

A Ford Fiesta and a Honda Civic were involved in a crash on Sandy Lane, Bramley, at around 5.30pm last Friday.

Sandy Lane, Bramley, Rotherham

The red and black Ford Fiesta was travelling from Bramley towards Thurcroft and the blue Honda was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the smash.

A 26-year-old man driving the Fiesta and a 41-year-old woman driving the Civic were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They remain in hospital today and are both said to be in a stable condition.

An eight-year-old girl in the Civic suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 638 of January 25.