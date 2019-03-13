Have your say

Witnesses are wanted to a collision during a police chase in Rotherham.

A black Audi A3 crashed and landed on its side at the junction of Knollbeck Lane and Dearne Road, Brampton Bierlow, at around 9pm on Monday.

A car landed on its side during a crash during a police chase in Rotherham

CRIME: Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield suburbs

The car had failed to stop for officers beforehand.

READ MORE: Police find knife near children’s playground in Sheffield

Three men travelling in the Audi sustained minor injuries.

COURT: South Yorkshire sex offender back before the courts after being caught out by ‘paedophile hunter’ group

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the vehicle prior to or during the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 945 of March 11.