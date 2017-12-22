Witnesses wanted to knifepoint robbery in Sheffield park

Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery in a Sheffield park want to trace witnesses or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious.

A 28-year-old man had his mobile phone and wallet, which contained £500, stolen by a man armed with a knife.

The man and his girlfriend were sat on a bench in Parson Cross Park when they were targeted at around 10.15pm on Tuesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man is said to have demanded they both empty their pockets and when the 28-year-old challenged him, threatened him with the knife.

"The offender left the area, taking the man’s wallet and a mobile phone.

"No one was injured during the incident but both victims were left incredibly shaken.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to identify the offender and anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious should call 101."

Quote incident number 1,049 of December 19.