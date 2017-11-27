Witnesses wanted as part of police probe into fatal crash in Sheffield

Witnesses are wanted by police officers investigating a collision on the Sheffield Parkway in which a Sheffield woman died.

A grey Skoda Fabia and a silver Honda Jazz crashed at around 8pm on Saturday, July 8 after the Skoda, which was travelling out of the city, ended up on the wrong side of the carriageway close to the exit for the Parkway markets.

An 88-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, died as a result of the crash.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who saw the Skoda beforehand.

PC Richard Thorley, from South Yorkshire Police's serious collisions unit, said: “Our enquiries into this collision are very much still ongoing and I’d like to appeal to anyone who saw the Skoda estate before the collision, in particular anyone who was overtaken by the car.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the parkway heading out of the city centre at around 8pm who saw either of the vehicles involved.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,108 of July 8 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.