Witness and dash-cam footage appeal after man's death on Doncaster motorway

At 5.10am this morning (Wednesday, April 27), police were called to concern for the safety of a 73-year-old man on the wrong side of the railings over the A1M southbound between Junction 35 and Junction 36, near Warmsworth.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He fell from the bridge a short time later where it is believed he was in a collision with a vehicle and sadly died at the scene.

“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene this morning

“The motorway was closed in both directions at Junction 36 to allow investigation work to take place, and the road has since fully re-opened. The investigating officers wish to thank motorists for their patience while this important work was carried out.”

The A1M southbound was closed for several hours following the man’s tragic death.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force is encouraging witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forwatd.

They said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw the man in the moments before the collision, or saw the collision itself, to contact us. We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident or of any vehicles involved.