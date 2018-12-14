The Met Office have this morning upgraded a weather warning for Sheffield to the second highest level – amber.

The ice warning states that people should prepare for ‘very dangerous’ travelling conditions with the possibilitly that stretches are black ice could form ‘instantly’.

Snow and ice warnings have been issued for Sheffield

Gritters will be out in force across Sheffield from today to help deal with the threat,

As well as the amber ice warning a yellow warning for snow is also in place for Sheffield for the weekend.

The amber ice warning states: “Heavy freezing rain is expected to develop during Saturday.

“This will result in the rapid formation of widespread ice on roads, pavements, trees and other structures.

“Freezing rain is rare in the United Kingdom but when it does occur the impacts can be very severe.

“This is due to the fact that it can form very quickly, it can be difficult to see and is incredibly slippery.

“Some sleet and snow is possible over the very highest ground and the freezing rain may also be followed by a spell of sleet and snow as the precipitation clears from the west.

“The freezing rain and sleet and snow will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds which will pose an additional hazard to travel, in particular over high ground.”