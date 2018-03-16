'Wintry weather leading to more potholes on Sheffield's roads'

Sheffield Council has received more than 660 reports of potholes in the last month after wintry weather impacted on the city's roads.

Amey, who look after the city's roads as part of a £2.2 billion contract with the council, said it received 667 reports of potholes between February 15 and March 14.

And Lynsey Connelly, Amey's highways operations manager, said its staff were working 'round the clock' to carry repairs on potholes across the city.

Ms Connelly said: "In recent weeks, we’ve experienced an unprecedented amount of wintry weather episodes, including the prevalence of snow and ice, which has impacted on the city’s roads.

"Following snow, freezing rain or icy conditions, potholes are more likely to appear on the road surfaces and we are working around the clock to ensure we respond to requests for pothole requests in a timely manner.

“We would encourage people to go to Sheffield City Council’s website to report a pothole where they can drop a pin on a map on the exact spot where the pothole has appeared.”

The figures come after The Star launched a Pothole Watch campaign, encouraging readers to report potholes in an attempt to get Sheffield's roads up to scratch.

Amey said it received 1,000 complaints between January and February but still urged people to report them.

To report a pothole complete a report on the council's website at www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetsahead or call them on 0114 273 4567 and we’ll keep a close eye on whether the reported potholes have been repaired.

Send your reports to news@thestar.co.uk and include a few details of where it is as well as a contact telephone number.