Winds of 60mph forecast for Sheffield United's visit to Bournemouth for first Premier League match in 12 years
After 12 years away from English football’s top flight the long wait is almost over for Sheffield United fans with just 24 hours to go to the big kick off.
Chris Wilder’s team will walk out at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium just before 3pm tomorrow and they could have a stormy reception in store and not just from the home faithful.
A Met Office weather warning for wind is place for much of the UK for tomorrow and the south coast looks to be the hardest hit.
It will feel more like November than August with gusts of upto 60mph forecast in the Bournemouth area on Saturday afternoon.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Conditions like that are almost unheard of for the time of year and the inclement weather will almost certainly make things difficult for both teams.
The Met Office warning states: “Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption, with gusts over 40 mph quite widely inland.
“Gusts over 50 mph are possible across parts of central and south-eastern England, particularly in association with showers. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are likely around coasts of Bristol Channel, English Channel and through the Strait of Dover.”