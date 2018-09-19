Wind leads to closure of Woodhead Pass to high-sided vehicles

Strong winds have led to the closure of the Woodhead Pass to high-sided vehicles this afternoon as Storm Ali batters the country.

The A628 has been affected by the first named storm of the season, with winds of upto 80mph expected in some parts.

The A628 Woodhead Pass is closed to high-sided vehicles this afternoon

An amber weather warning urging people to ‘be prepared’ is in force.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene also hit parts of the country earlier this week.

Traffic officers are due to monitor the situation on the Woodhead Pass with a view to er-opening it once the weather improves.