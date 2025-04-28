Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert an existing residential property into a specialist children’s home that will provide more than a decade of traditional family support to youngsters have been submitted to the council.

Very minor changes would be made to the currently four bedroom property on Newman Drive, Wincobank, under plans being consideration by the council.

Two of the upstairs bedrooms would be converted into an office and staff room respectively, while the rest of the building would remain mostly the same as developers create a small specialist care home for two children with learning difficulties that is set to resemble a typical family home.

The need for such provision was confirmed in a meeting with Sheffield City Council last October, and to operate it would have to be registered with Ofsted.

It would help support the development of two children under the age of seven, providing accommodation until their 18th birthday, and offering support they may have otherwise lacked.

Developers clarify this is not a ‘halfway house’ or ‘emergency housing’, and rather will function as a long-term home for the youngsters needing this provision.

In their proposal, they wrote: “The home will aim to provide a smooth transition for children, who will come to live there through careful planning and consideration.

A home in Winkobank could be converted into a unique residential support service to provide long-term support to youngsters who've had 'adverse childhood experiences'. | Google Maps/Rose Consulting

“It will primarily serve medium to long term placements, in order to minimise disruption to residents.

“Under the requirements of Ofsted, such care homes must be run as closely as possible to a typical family household, while accepting staff are employed on a rota basis to provide the parental support to the children so many have missed in their early years.

“The only physical requirements specified by Ofsted are emergency lighting (no external visual distinction from normal lighting) and locks on bedroom doors for the privacy of each child.

“The purpose of the home would be to support the children to build their confidence, regulate their behaviour and emotions, help them in developing life skills and prepare them for life when they leave the home to fend for themselves.

“This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children to have normal lives and not experience problems in later life.

“The proposed children’s home seeks to replicate as closely as possible a normal family environment.

“This type of provision, which government policy is promoting, is to help children who often, through no fault of their own, have not had good parenting in their early years or who have had adverse childhood experiences.”

Public comments are still open and a decision is due be made by May 30.

