Win tickets to the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ racecouse

Friday 25th and Saturday 26th January sees the Sky Bet Chase take place - one of the most popular National Hunt meetings in Yorkshire- showcasing a packed two-day racecard sure to delight racing enthusiasts and novices alike.

The 2018 Sky Bet Chase produced a stunning result when Grand National contender Wakanda beat his rivals in a thrilling photo finish, and this year the competition is hotting up, as the prize fund has increased significantly to 100k.

The three-mile Listed Handicap Chase is the richest steeple chase race of the year at Doncaster and now one of the most valuable in Yorkshire

We want to help you beat the January Blues and are offering 10 lucky winners, a pair of Grandstand Tickets to Saturday’s racing.

To enter simply answer the following question and email your answer to competition@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

QUESTION: WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE 2018 GRAND NATIONAL CONTENDER?

Entries close on Friday 25th at 4pm.

For the latest news on the Sky Bet Chase please see:

https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/news/racing/favourite-dingo-dollar-all-set-for-saturdays-100-000-sky-bet-chase