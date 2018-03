‘Explore Learning’ has hosted a workshop for children at its Hillsborough Centre, to celebrate the launch of the National Young Writers’ Awards.

The theme of this year’s National Young Writers’ Awards is ‘Heroes,’ and Explore Learning brought in local hero, support dog Willow, to give children a chance to meet her and learn about how she is transforming member Sam’s everyday life.

Director Bethany Todd said: “The children were all in awe of Willow and how much she helps Sam.”