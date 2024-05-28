Will the proof be in the pudding for Big House Hero cook Jo?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She’s got her Yorkshire pudding tins at the ready….

Amateur cook Jo Davison hopes to dish up £1,000 for Wentworth Woodhouse’s Big House Heroes Campaign.

The charity regenerating the dilapidated stately home known to Rotherham folk as ‘The Big House’ is searching for 100 people to each raise £1,000 each by November and former Rotherham Advertiser and Sheffield Star journalist Jo has pledged to be one of them.

She will be donning her pinny and cooking up three-course Yorkshire Sunday lunches to fundraise.

“I love cooking and am long-practised in making what my family call Sunday dinner,” said Jo, who is now a PR consultant.

“Mum taught me how when I was a teenager and my gravy is pretty good. Though if anyone has a foolproof Yorkshire pudding recipe, I’d love to hear it. My puds can be hit and miss, and I’ve a lot to make before the campaign ends in November!”

Jo will be making each course with as many Yorkshire ingredients as possible and is also looking for a local butcher specialising in Yorkshire meats, and a vegetable supplier, to sponsor her.

“I will be asking for donations of £25 a head and want nearly all of that to go to Wentworth Woodhouse. If local businesses could supply me at-cost, that would really make a difference.”

Jo was an 18-year-old cub reporter when she first encountered the house. “I had been sent to report on a fashion show in the Marble Saloon and was overwhelmed by its grandeur,”she said.

“Four decades later I was back there, to help Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust with its PR and communications.

“I am very proud to represent a trust which works hard so people from all walks of life can enjoy its beautiful house and gardens. That’s why I’ve signed up to be a Big House Hero.”

The campaign aims to raise £100,000 ​for Wentworth Woodhouse's educational projects, community activities and wellbeing programmes for local people, plus much-needed equipment for staff and volunteers and to help with daily running costs. Each day, £200 is needed just to keep the mansion’s lights on and £160 to heat the State Rooms.

Big House Heroes can choose any type of fundraising mission and community groups and businesses can sign up to raise money together.