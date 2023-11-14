Anybody tempted to feel sorry for former world champion Kid Galahad need not concern themselves.

The Sheffield boxer might no longer be the holder of a global title.

And he has lost three of his last five bouts.

But the steel-tough lightweight, primed over the years by Brendan and then Dominic Ingle, is living his best life.

Over a career that started in the paid ranks in 2009, Kid (real name Abdul Bari Awad) has invested his purse earnings wisely.

So much so, he is coy about - or has lost count - of the number of properties he has bought, renovated, and placed on the local market.

His acumen in business dealings clearly gives him a big buzz.

But at heart, he remains a ring warrior and still trains at least once a day, sometimes twice, at the Wincobank gym which fashioned world champions like Kell Brook, Naseem Hamed, Junior Witter and Johnny Nelson.

Galahad, himself, has only boxed once in two years.

His last outing was in September last year, when he was "robbed" by Maxi Hughes, of Rossington, in an IBO World Lightweight contest in Nottingham.

So will we see him between the ropes again?

The 33-year-old is disarmingly honest about his career pathway.

"It all depends on the money," he says.

"I have been offered two or three fights but the money wasn't right.

"I am financially secure now, so it is all about the right fight.

"I have been offered a fight in Saudi in February or March, but it depends on the figures, I'll see if it's worth doing or not.

"If it doesn't make money, then it doesn't make sense does it?" muses Galahad, a phrase right out of the Ingle handbook.

"You don't want to be just fighting for the sake of it and eating out of a straw at the end of it. You don't want all the money you make to be spent on medical bills."

The Qatar-born fighter says his housing portfolio gives him something to keep him motivated.

"What else am I going to do? I am not going to lounge around" he says.

Galahad isn't beating himself up about his last few losses in the squared circle.

"We are all going to lose at something, sometime, aren't we?" he says.

"You want to minimise that, but I know why I got beat. I thought I beat Maxi easily, by at least two or three rounds.

"I was robbed against Maxi and Josh Warrington (IBF World Feather 2019.) I don't think that...I know that.

"When you get robbed left, right and centre you get sick and tired of it. But it is just part of the game.

"I wasn't the first and I won't be the last to be robbed."

While the Sheffielder doesn't want to end his professional fighting on a loss, he says he has nothing to prove to anybody.

"The idea at the end of your boxing career that you are not in the same place you were when you started it.

"I don't think I have to have a fight, but if one makes sense, financially, then yes."

Galahad, who helps out training prospects in the Ingle gym, is clearly a pragmatist.

"It is alright being a world champion, but if you leave the game financially insecure then it has been a bit of a waste.

"There have been plenty of world champions - and I was proud of being one.

"But I wouldn't take a fight now for a million quid if I thought I'd get beat.