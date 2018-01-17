Will it snow again in Sheffield? Your hour-by-hour weather forecast

Sheffield has been brought to a standstill this morning after a barrage of snow overnight caused traffic chaos for commuters.

Snow began to fall on Tuesday evening and continued overnight, resulting in the closure of schools, roads and bus services.

A yellow weather warning of snow and ice remains in place for much of the North of England from around 4pm today and lasting until 11am on Thursday.

The Met Office has warned that travel delays are possible roads with a risk that some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

However, thankfully, the yellow warning of snow does not currently stretch as far as Sheffield and no more is forecast for today.

Heavy rain is expected in Sheffield later tonight and a yellow warning of wind has been issued from midnight up until 9am on Thursday.

This is the latest hour-by-hour guide on weather for the remainder of the day in Sheffield.

12pm - Heavy showers - 4C

1pm - Heavy showers - 4C

2pm - Light showers - 4C

3pm - Light showers - 4C

4pm - Light showers - 4C

5pm - Light showers - 3C

6pm - Light showers - 3C

7pm - Light showers - 3C

8pm - Cloudy - 3C

9pm - Cloudy - 3C

10pm - Heavy rain - 2C

11pm - Sleet shower - 2C