Never let it be said Wilko's has left Sheffield's high street without heartfelt support from customers - and some good humour by staff.

Along with some 400 stores across the country, the Wilko in Castlegate, Sheffield, is entering its last days, with a final closing date reportedly set for October 8.

The staff at Wilko in Castlegate, Sheffield, are facing the loss of the retailer with some good humour - as this photo of a skeleton in the cashier's chair shows.

It comes after the chain could entered administration and could not be saved by last-minute deals in September, with the loss of 12,500 jobs.

Meanwhile, on Castlegate, the staff seem to be facing the heartbreaking situation with some good humour, and have apparently been reduced to a skeleton crew - literally.

A photo taken inside the store on September 26 shows a plastic skeleton wearing a red Wilko shirt in the cashier's chair.