Wilko Sheffield: Photo shows skeleton in cashier's chair during retailer's last days as staff close down shop
The loss of the retailer is far from humerus.
Never let it be said Wilko's has left Sheffield's high street without heartfelt support from customers - and some good humour by staff.
Along with some 400 stores across the country, the Wilko in Castlegate, Sheffield, is entering its last days, with a final closing date reportedly set for October 8.
It comes after the chain could entered administration and could not be saved by last-minute deals in September, with the loss of 12,500 jobs.
Meanwhile, on Castlegate, the staff seem to be facing the heartbreaking situation with some good humour, and have apparently been reduced to a skeleton crew - literally.
A photo taken inside the store on September 26 shows a plastic skeleton wearing a red Wilko shirt in the cashier's chair.
With 'no body' manning the tills at the retailer after this week, the skeleton will reportedly be leaving their post for work at a second-hand store.