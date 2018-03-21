Wilko opens doors to Meadowhall store

Home and garden retailer Wilko has opened the doors to its new Meadowhall store.

The popular chain has taken over the old Sports Direct units at the shopping centre, with the new store generating 70 jobs.

Anthony Houghton, Wilko retail director, said they were 'thrilled' to be in the shopping centre.

He said: "Meadowhall is one of the largest shopping centres in the UK and has been high on the list of locations for Wilko for some time, so we are thrilled to be taking up a new home here.

"The shopping centre attracts a diverse range of shoppers from miles around, including new homeowners and young families and I'm confident visitors will be impressed by the breadth of our ranges and the quality of our products."