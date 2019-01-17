Wilko issue response after rumours it will close one of its Sheffield stores

Wilko have issued a response after rumours emerged on social media that it would be closing one of its Sheffield stores.

Worries customers have taken to Facebook and Twitter after rumours emerged that Wilko in Darnall would not be renewing its lease.

The lease is reportedly due to end in March of this year and Darnall residents have raised concerns that it will be another shop to disappear from the area.

Sarah Brisco tweeted the store asking if the rumours were true, adding that ‘as a resident of Darnall and user of this shop it would be nice to know’.

A Wilko spokesperson replied: “Unfortunately we do not have any information on this at this time. If there is anything else you need please don't hesitate to contact us.”

Darnall residents have already raised concerns over the number of shops that have closed in the area including Morrisons and B&Q.

Wilko currently have seven stores in Sheffield, including Haymarket, London Road, Hillsborough and Crystal Peaks.

In March last year, they opened a new store in Meadowhall after taking over the old Sports Direct units at the shopping centre, generating 70 jobs.

Anthony Houghton, Wilko retail director, said they were 'thrilled' to be in the shopping centre.

He said: "Meadowhall is one of the largest shopping centres in the UK and has been high on the list of locations for Wilko for some time, so we are thrilled to be taking up a new home here.

"The shopping centre attracts a diverse range of shoppers from miles around, including new homeowners and young families and I'm confident visitors will be impressed by the breadth of our ranges and the quality of our products."

Just three months later, Wilko opened another new store at St James Retail Park with the first 100 customers receiving a £5 gift card and goody bags.

The retail park, on the former Norton College site, fully opened in July with the first store opening in April.

The full list of retailers signed up for the new centre so far include Next, M&S Foodhall, Aldi, TK Maxx, Specsavers, HomeSense, Mountain Warehouse, ShoeZone, Card Factory, Greggs and Costa.

Wilko has been approached for a comment.