Home and green retailer Wilko has quashed rumours that it planned to close its Sheffield city centre store.

Shoppers said they had heard rumours the Haymarket store could close after the national chain opened a new branch at Meadowhall shopping centre earlier today.

But a spokeswoman said: "There is no truth in the rumour that we’re closing our Haymarket store in Sheffield. We love meeting and serving our loyal customers in the city and hope to do so for many years to come."