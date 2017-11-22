Wigan Athletic footballer scores two goals against Doncaster Rovers - and then is subbed to see birth of his son

Wigan Athletic star Ryan Colclough scored two goals against Doncaster Rovers - and then was substituted so he could race to hospital in time for the birth of his son.

The winger grabbed a brace in last night's 3-0 win over Rovers at Wigan's DW Stadium - and then found out at half-time that his wife had gone into labour.

And so, still dressed in his full kit, Colclough raced to hospital where he was pictured cradling his second child just moments later.

A Joe Wright own goal had put Wigan in front and Colclough scored just before half time to make it 2-0.

After wrapping up the 3-0 win in the 58th minute, he was brought off three minutes later so he could witness his son's arrival.

"At half-time we got the message that his missus' waters had broken, his second child," assistant boss Leam Richardson said.

"As soon as he got his second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

"We're all men, we're all individuals - some of the players wouldn't have gone, they'd be still in the dressing room now!

"Others want to get straight out to support their partner, and you respect every individual in what they want to do."