Wickersley 'stabbing': Police called after boy, 16, injured as violence flares

By Ciara Healy
Published 21st Jun 2025, 10:57 BST
A boy, aged 16, was injured when violence flared in a Rotherham suburb last night.

Emergency services were called at 9.35pm on Friday, June 20 following reports of a stabbing in the Sorby Way area of Wickersley.

Police tapeplaceholder image
Police tape

South Yorkshire Poloce said the incident involved an altercation between a large group of people.

During the disturbance, a 16-year-old boy sustained a minor injury to his hand.

It is believed the injury was caused by a broken glass bottle, not a knife, South Yorkshire Police said today.

SYP said: “We were called at 9.35pm last night following reports of a stabbing in the Sorby Way area of Rotherham.

“It is reported that there was an altercation between a large group of people resulting in a 16-year-old boy sustaining a small cut to his hand, believed to have come from a broken glass bottle.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

