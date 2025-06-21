A boy, aged 16, was injured when violence flared in a Rotherham suburb last night.

Emergency services were called at 9.35pm on Friday, June 20 following reports of a stabbing in the Sorby Way area of Wickersley.

Police tape

South Yorkshire Poloce said the incident involved an altercation between a large group of people.

During the disturbance, a 16-year-old boy sustained a minor injury to his hand.

It is believed the injury was caused by a broken glass bottle, not a knife, South Yorkshire Police said today.

SYP said: “We were called at 9.35pm last night following reports of a stabbing in the Sorby Way area of Rotherham.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”