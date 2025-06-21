Wickersley 'stabbing': Police called after boy, 16, injured as violence flares
Emergency services were called at 9.35pm on Friday, June 20 following reports of a stabbing in the Sorby Way area of Wickersley.
South Yorkshire Poloce said the incident involved an altercation between a large group of people.
During the disturbance, a 16-year-old boy sustained a minor injury to his hand.
It is believed the injury was caused by a broken glass bottle, not a knife, South Yorkshire Police said today.
SYP said: “We were called at 9.35pm last night following reports of a stabbing in the Sorby Way area of Rotherham.
“It is reported that there was an altercation between a large group of people resulting in a 16-year-old boy sustaining a small cut to his hand, believed to have come from a broken glass bottle.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”